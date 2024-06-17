New Sheetz location opening in Houston

HOUSTON, Pa. — A new Sheetz location is opening in Houston this week.

The store at 11 East Pike Street will open on June 20.

Grand opening festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with multiple prizes awarded, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year.

The location will also be offering free self-serve coffee and soda for the grand opening.

In honor of this grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. A second donation of $2,500 will also be presented to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

