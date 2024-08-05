New steakhouse opens in Mars in former Double Wide Grill space

MARS, Pa. — Mars has a new upscale dining option.

Speer’s Steakhouse opened at 100 Adams Shoppes on Saturday, July 27. Currently the restaurant is open for dinner service every day between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. These hours are temporary for now, and the restaurant plans to begin offering lunch hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday. The restaurant’s website describes itself as “Mars, PA’s premier destination for upscale dining.”

“At Speer’s, we blend culinary artistry with elegant ambiance, offering a menu that features the finest steaks and freshest seafood,” the website reads. “Our hand-cut steaks and sustainably sourced seafood are crafted to perfection, ensuring a memorable dining experience with every visit. Whether you’re enjoying a quiet dinner or celebrating a special occasion, our sophisticated setting and exceptional service provide the perfect backdrop.”

