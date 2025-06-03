New streaming crime series brings $108 million production to western Pennsylvania

A new streaming series based on a popular crime novel series set to shoot in the Pittsburgh area is the latest sign that film production is back and busy after a 2024 that was dormant, if not completely dead, for movie making in western Pennsylvania.

The project is a production by A+E Studios, the production arm of the A&E cable network, with Range Studios, of a stream drama based on a series of “Killer Instinct” crime novels by Lars Kepler for Apple TV+. An announcement about the series describes it as about “an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in Western Pennsylvania for a quiet life” only to be confronted by a cunning serial killer.

The administration of Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Film Commissioner Gino Anthony Pesi announced the new project for the region, which has been allocated a $32.4 million film production tax credit, an economic development subsidy that’s expected to result in film production spend of $108 million, based on a 25% credit value for shoots that spend at least 60% of their total budgets within the commonwealth.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group