New sushi restaurant opens downtown in former Harris Grill site

PITTSBURGH — Downtown has a new spot for all-you-can-eat sushi.

Sushi i opened Monday in the former Harris Grill space at 245 Fourth Ave. Backed by entrepreneur Jason Hu, the restaurant was supported by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership’s Downtown Rent Abatement Program, which subsidized selected businesses’ rent. Representatives from the PDP, as well as Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the restaurant.

“In every city the heart is in downtown, and I feel like people should give Pittsburgh’s a try,” Partner Michelle Chen said. “With the support of the mayor and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, I’m so grateful because they want to bring the city back to life.”

