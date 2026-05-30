New technology will let Pittsburgh drivers remove boots from immobilized vehicles

Drivers can now remove a boot from their car without waiting for law enforcement.
The Pittsburgh Parking Authority is getting smart boots through a partnership with a company called PayLock.
With this new technology, drivers of an immobilized vehicle can remove the boot by scanning a QR code and paying outstanding fines on their phone.
The driver is then responsible for returning the boot to one of three drop-off sites in the city.
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