New technology will let Pittsburgh drivers remove boots from immobilized vehicles

Drivers can now remove a boot from their car without waiting for law enforcement.

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority is getting smart boots through a partnership with a company called PayLock.

With this new technology, drivers of an immobilized vehicle can remove the boot by scanning a QR code and paying outstanding fines on their phone.

The driver is then responsible for returning the boot to one of three drop-off sites in the city.

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