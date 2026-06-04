New time capsule to be sealed inside City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — City officials are planning “Pittsburgh’s Time Capsule of Tomorrow.”

Mayor Corey O’Connor announced Thursday that a new time capsule will be sealed inside the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Residents are invited to share their ideas about what to put inside the capsule. You can submit your thoughts using this link from now until July 1.

Meanwhile, the city and BNY continue to search for the original time capsule placed in the City-County building when it was built in 1916.

Staff hope to find and excavate the capsule soon so they can look at what’s inside.

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