New University Line worksite to impact downtown traffic, Pittsburgh Regional Transit says

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit will add a fourth worksite in downtown Pittsburgh next week as construction of the University Line bus rapid transit project progresses.

PRT’s contractor is expected to establish the new location on Sixth Avenue between Fifth Avenue and Diamond Street on Monday, May 20.

To accommodate the new worksite, traffic on Sixth Avenue will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between Fifth Avenue and Diamond Street. This single-lane operation will remain in effect 24/7 until late fall.

Work in this area will include the installation of foundations for traffic signals and pedestrian lighting followed by sidewalk and curb replacement.

Construction on the University Line bus rapid transit project began in September 2023. The University Line will provide dedicated bus lanes between downtown and Oakland.

The $291 million project is expected to be in operation in 2027.

