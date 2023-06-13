Nearly $150M grant announced for bus rapid transit connecting Downtown Pittsburgh to Oakland, Uptown

PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced a nearly $150 million grant to Pittsburgh Regional Transit for the new Downtown-Uptown-Oakland bus rapid transit (BRT) line.

The $149.9 million reward was funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s plan to implement rapid transit could affect existing routes

The new line will provide fast, convenient transit along a heavily congested route from Downtown to Oakland, the FTA said.

“Americans rely on public transit every day to get to work, go to school, and connect with loved ones,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The Biden Administration’s investment in the new Downtown-Uptown-Oakland bus rapid transit line will help commuters in Pittsburgh get where they’re going quickly and safely — while reducing congestion and pollution.”

RELATED >> Bus Rapid Transit project connecting Downtown, Oakland will cost more than initially thought

The new line will include bus-only lanes with traffic lights that will automatically turn green and faster boarding, according to the FTA.

Congrats to @PGHtransit on $150M grant for the future University Line, part of PRTX express bus service. The new line will offer faster, more frequent rides to major destinations. Deputy Adm @Veevanterpool joined leaders in @Pittsburgh today to celebrate. https://t.co/6MWBmq4oHF pic.twitter.com/z2vCLrUmD7 — Federal Transit Admn (@FTA_DOT) June 13, 2023

A bus will arrive every five minutes during peak periods for 22 hours a day.

The FTA said that more than 40,000 people use the current bus options in the communities the BRT will cover per day.

“The Downtown-Uptown-Oakland BRT line will improve transit speed and reliability on one of the highest transit ridership corridors in Pittsburgh,” said FTA Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool, who joined PRT at an event today to announce the grant award. “We are pleased to support this project that will better connect communities to jobs and education.”

The BRT project is projected to cost an estimated $291 million.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group