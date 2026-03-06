New weight limit placed on Westmoreland County bridge after inspection uncovered deterioration

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has established a new 20-ton weight limit on the Route 2045 bridge.

The bridge, also known as Two Mile Run Road, is located in Ligonier Township, Westmoreland County.

The weight restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration in the substructure of the bridge. While the limit applies to most heavy traffic, emergency vehicles with department-issued permits are exempt from the posting.

Vehicles that exceed the 20-ton limit are required to find alternate routes to bypass the bridge. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation noted that this is the first time the structure has been subject to weight restrictions.

The bridge is one of 2,350 maintained by PennDOT District 12. This district is responsible for state-owned infrastructure across Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties in the southwest corner of the state.

Pennsylvania has the third-largest number of bridges in the nation. The commonwealth’s state system includes more than 25,400 highway bridges that are at least eight feet in length.

The average age of bridges on the Pennsylvania state system is now more than 50 years old. PennDOT maintains a public geographic information system website to provide specific data on bridge locations and current conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group