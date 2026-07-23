New welcome sign in Mars Borough designed and built by Butler County Vo-Tech students

MARS, Pa. — There is a new sign welcoming you into Mars Borough at the corner of Grand Avenue and Irvien Street.

It’s one of three signs going up around the borough.

Students from the Butler County vo-tech school designed and built them. They told Channel 11 it was a great experience to work together for the community.

“I couldn’t be more proud; I mean this is a beautiful thing to be able to give to the community. And it’s just a great opportunity that we’ve been able to have. And it’s really going to be beneficial for our future in graphic design,” said student Charlie Dilamen.

The students said they will add lights to the sign, and the borough will add a spotlight so you can see it at night.

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