New Year’s Eve triple homicide: Man found guilty of killing 2 women, boy in 2021

PITTSBURGH — A man was found guilty on Tuesday of killing two women and a 12-year-old boy on New Year’s Eve in 2021, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Ronald Steave, 32, shot and killed Nandi Fitzgerald, her son, Denzel Nowlin, and her sister, Tatianna Hill on Dec. 31, 2021 in Homewood.

Fitzgerald, Hill and Denzel were found dead when police responded to a shots fired call. Camera footage of the surrounding area, as well as blood and gunshot residue on Steave’s car, connected him to the crime.

Steave was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and one count of person not to possess a firearm.

“It’s a tragic circumstance when one person loses their life let alone three,” said DA Stephen Zappala. “We hope that the victims’ families can use this verdict as a start to healing.”

Steave will be sentenced in February 2025. Previously, Zappala said he was seeking the death penalty against Steave.

