NFL insider: Mike Tomlin to mull coaching future after season

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Mike Tomlin is entering the last year of his contract, which could affect how he thinks about his coaching future. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Tomlin will mull his coaching future after the season’s conclusion. He expects Tomlin to talk with his family about the future of his coaching career, and at 51 years old, Tomlin could decide to step away.

“This year is a unique position for Mike Tomlin for the first time ever, he’s entering the last year of his contract,” Florio said. “I’m told he’s going to step back after the season ends, make a decision about his future with his family. He loves the team, the loves the young players there, but after the season, he’ll huddle with his family and make a decision about the Steelers.”

It should be noted that Tomlin has coached into the final season of his deal in 2021 before receiving an extension. But the deal ends after the 2024 season, although team president Art Rooney II said this summer that it would get done.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group