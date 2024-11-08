Niche to move headquarters to new building in the heart of the Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Niche, the ranking and review platform maturing after more than 15 years is in business, is set to move its Strip District headquarters from an off-center location along Liberty Avenue to the third floor of The Vision on Fifteenth along Smallman Street near the Strict District Terminal.

The company, which started out of Carnegie Mellon University more than 20 years ago when it was known as College Prowler, has inked a lease for 7,600 square feet at The Vision.

Pat Gruden, who has represented the firm in its office needs since near its inception, called the lease, “a classic, post-COVID move,” adding how “more and more tenants are choosing to downsize and upgrade to trophy properties” as an increasing norm.

The company is leaving behind an office of about 15,000 square feet on three floors at 2840 Liberty Avenue, a location in the Strip but not one which Gruden said was walkable to various neighborhood amenities.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group