Nightly lane closures to start on McKnight Road

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Nightly lane closures start Monday on McKnight Road.

PennDOT officials say the road will be down to a single lane in each direction between East Street and the Evergreen Road/Babcock Boulevard interchange from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through mid-August. These closures are so crews can conduct milling and paving operations.

Drivers can still access businesses and side streets throughout the construction.

The overnight lane closure is the latest restriction on the busy roadway as crews work on a more than $26 million improvement project. Work is expected to conclude in the spring of 2025.

