No. 300: Andrew McCutchen hits milestone home run

PHILADELPHIA — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Andrew McCutchen has finally checked off another major milestone in his storied career.

Facing the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon, McCutchen belted a two-run shot to left field in the ninth inning off of Ricardo Pinto for the 300th home run in his career. He becomes the 160th player all-time to hit that many.

What we've all been waiting for 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yHTZKlYJ5m — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 14, 2024

McCutchen’s 300th home run took longer than he would have liked to reach. Home run No. 299 came on Aug. 22, but McCutchen missed the end of last season after suffering a partially torn left Achilles tendon on Sep. 4.

