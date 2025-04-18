No arrests made 3 years after mass shooting at Airbnb in Pittsburgh

It’s been three years since a mass shooting at a North Side Airbnb left two teenagers dead.

Eleven people in total were shot. Others were injured in the chaos on Easter morning.

“By God’s Grace, Rich, I’ve been able to maintain,” Bonnie McLain told Channel 11. She’s the great aunt of victim Matthew Steffy-Ross.

“He had this light that just shined from him and so, yes, it’s been hard,” she said.

Matthew was one of about 200 people at the party when hundreds of shots were fired. He was just 17 years old.

“He loved music, and he had started writing and rapping. He had started singing.”

She says it’s been a frustrating three years. Channel 11 told you in 2023 that a grand jury heard testimony and reviewed evidence in the case.

There have still been no arrests.

“I truly believe the detectives assigned to Matt’s case have really tried over the last three years to get something,” Bonnie said. “I can’t believe that in this day and age with all the tools available that somebody can’t find a way to get something. This case is trying to go cold.”

Bonnie believes there are people who know who killed her great nephew and is urging them to come forward.

“The same thing that happened to Matt and Jaiden [Brown] is only a hair’s breath away from your own life or actions. You never know, do you, who it might be next.”

