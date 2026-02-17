Local

No charges filed yet after burglary suspect was shot by homeowner in New Castle

By WPXI.com News Staff
No charges filed yet after burglary suspect was shot by homeowner in New Castle
By WPXI.com News Staff

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — New Castle Police say a man remains in the hospital after breaking into a home on South Jefferson Street early Monday morning.

Police say the man was shot in the leg by the homeowner just after 6 a.m. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with neighbors who live nearby and police. Find out why no charges are filed right now, on Channel 11 at 5 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read