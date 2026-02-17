No charges filed yet after burglary suspect was shot by homeowner in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — New Castle Police say a man remains in the hospital after breaking into a home on South Jefferson Street early Monday morning.

Police say the man was shot in the leg by the homeowner just after 6 a.m. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with neighbors who live nearby and police. Find out why no charges are filed right now, on Channel 11 at 5 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group