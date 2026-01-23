No threat to public after man with gun taken into custody outside medical center in Indiana County

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a man is in custody after a situation that happened outside a medical center in Indiana County on Friday.

Troopers said they were requested to the Indiana Regional Medical Center on the 800 block of Hospital Road in White Township at 3:41 p.m. for reports of a man with a gun in a vehicle.

The man was in a mental health crisis and was quickly taken into custody, investigators say. The gun was recovered from the vehicle.

Police emphasized that there is no threat to the community.

Medical Center administrators and staff members helped during the incident.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group