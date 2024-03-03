No Time to Wallow; Penguins Game 59 vs. Oilers preview

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins might have had to make a quick sweep Saturday night to collect all the pieces of their souls scattered around the visiting locker room in Calgary.

There is little time to recover from an absolutely crushing loss, as the Penguins (27-23-8) had to travel to Edmonton to take on Connor McDavid and the surging Oilers on Sunday.

Edmonton (36-20-2) also will be playing in back-to-back games but is coming off a win at Seattle.

Penguins Preview

There already were plenty of candidates for the Penguins’ worst loss of the season, but Saturday’s 4-3 setback against the Flames probably tops them all now, considering the timing and the fallout.

They got the secondary scoring they needed, were getting another strong game from goaltender Tristan Jarry, dominated Calgary through two periods – and then blew a two-goal lead in the third, gave up a last-minute goal in regulation and lost ground in their long shot to make the playoffs as other contenders won.

