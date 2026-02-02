Noah Kahan brings stadium tour to Pittsburgh over the summer

PITTSBURGH — It won’t be “stick season” when Grammy-nominated Noah Kahan makes his way to Pittsburgh on his next tour.

Kahan just announced that he and special guest Gigi Perez are hitting the road this summer on The Great Divide Tour.

The tour stops at 23 stadiums, including PNC Park on July 3.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 12. To get artist presale tickets that go on sale Feb. 10, you must register online by Feb. 5.

Kahan uses Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange to help fans get tickets at the original price. Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster will be non-transferable and can only be resold on Ticketmaster at face value.

The tour announcement comes a few days after Kahan released his new single “The Great Divide,” and revealed that his fourth studio album by the same name comes out in April.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group