Nominees sought for inaugural Pittsburgh Walk of Fame class

PITTSBURGH — Do you know a Southwestern Pennsylvania native who has made a notable mark on the country? You can submit their name to the inaugural class of the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame.

Organizers envision this walk of fame, which will be installed at the Strip District Terminal, as a must-see tourist destination that honors people with ties to the Pittsburgh region.

Nominees for the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame may be living or deceased and can come from a variety of fields, including art, science, politics, music, philanthropy, film, medicine, industry, dance, sports, entertainment, education, journalism, broadcasting and theater. There are two criteria the nominees must meet:

They must have been born in or have spent their formative, creative, or societally impactful years in the 10-county Pittsburgh region commonly known as southwestern Pennsylvania (Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties).

Their accomplishments must have had a national impact on America’s cultural heritage.

Nominations can be emailed to nominate@pittsburghwalkoffame.org or sent to Pittsburgh Walk of Fame, P.O. Box 8127, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Each submission should include the nominee’s field of expertise and/or major accomplishment, connection to the Pittsburgh region, and his or her national impact on American culture. In addition, contact information for the person making the nomination is required.

The inaugural class will include 10 honorees and be announced in the spring, then inducted in the fall when the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame formally opens.

