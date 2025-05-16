Nonprofit developer announces new affordable housing project for Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Action Housing, Pittsburgh’s largest non-profit developer, announced on Friday that it has 490,000 square feet of land under development for affordable housing. This initiative will create 460 new units ready to accommodate Pittsburgh families in the coming months and years.

“It’s a fundamental part of life, and without it, it’s really hard to thrive. To me, it’s the most important thing,” said Lena Andrews, the CEO of Action Housing.

During their annual meeting, Action Housing shared plans to add hundreds of new units of affordable housing.

“We have 490,000 square feet of affordable housing land under development, which includes buildings that we are renovating and constructing to house vulnerable Pittsburghers,” Andrews explained.

The non-profit currently manages around 2,000 affordable units in and around Pittsburgh and will add 460 more units aimed at households earning at or below 30% of the area median income.

Some of the new projects include Uptown Flats, located on 5th Avenue, which will provide permanent supportive housing for up to 34 families. Additionally, the Penn Lincoln Apartments will feature 41 affordable units, with options ranging from one to three bedrooms.

Governor Josh Shapiro and Secretary Rick Siger, who oversees the Department of Community and Economic Development, both pledged their support for additional resources and funding to ensure the ongoing development of affordable housing.

“It’s a lot of seniors who have worked their entire lives and are now living on social security checks that no longer cover their expenses, leading them to find themselves in our shelter system,” explained Erin Dalton, the Director of the Allegheny Department of Human Services.

Dalton was recognized for her efforts in combating homelessness, stating, “What we need is housing. The solution to homelessness is more affordable housing.”

To learn more about other Action Housing projects or to check for eligibility, visit: https://actionhousing.org/general-properties/eligibility-faq/.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group