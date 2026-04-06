Nonprofit’s 8-day walking campaign begins in Pittsburgh, highlights immigration enforcement concerns

PITTSBURGH — A long journey is now underway in Southwestern Pennsylvania, highlighting community members’ concerns about immigration enforcement.

On Sunday, the non-profit organization Frontline DIGNITY launched an eight-day walking campaign “Frontline on Foot.”

The public walk will bring participants from their starting point in Pittsburgh to the Moshannon Valley Processing Center, which Frontline says is the largest ICE detention facility in the Northeast.

Among the community members and advocates who spoke at the walk’s kickoff was Paulette Cordova-Flores. She’s the sister of Randy Cordova-Flores, who was detained by ICE back in February and remains in custody.

“The hardest part is visiting him,” Flores told attendees at the kickoff. “We cannot hug him. Every time I see him, it’s through a glass. I try to be strong, but when we leave, I break down.”

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“Frontline on Foot” also serves as a fundraising effort to help the organization expand its response, while also funding education and volunteer work across Pennsylvania.

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