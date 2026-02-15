Supporters of Springdale father arrested by ICE rally near where officers pulled him over

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Another flashpoint in the debate over immigration enforcement is appearing in our area after federal agents arrested a local father.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Springdale father arrested by ICE at traffic stop; community, lawmaker condemn his detention

According to an ICE spokesperson, Springdale resident Randy Ralphy Cordova Flores immigrated to the U.S. illegally from Peru. He was reportedly arrested after a traffic violation and has been in custody in Moundsville, W.Va., since Tuesday.

A rally was held in Springdale on Saturday near where Flores was pulled over.

About 200 people turned out to show their support for Flores, including some elected leaders.

“We could not have asked for a better support from our neighbors, from our first responders, from everybody here — our local businesses — I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for everyone who has shown up today,” Allegheny Valley School Board member Amy Sarno said.

Randy Ralphy Cordova Flores Randy Ralphy Cordova Flores (WPXI/WPXI)

A friend of Flores, Dani Jameson, told Channel 11 that he has no criminal record, and his family is in fear. That friend also set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for bills and legal fees.

A statement by an ICE spokesperson, shared on the Springdale Borough Facebook page, says Flores first came in contact with border patrol agents in 2023 when he allegedly entered the U.s. illegally near Yuma, Ariz.

Springdale police and federal agents arrested Flores on Tuesday for “failing to report to his immigration proceedings as ordered by a judge,” the statement says.

Supporters of Flores say he is actively seeking asylum status.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group