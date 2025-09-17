Noodlehead issued another consumer alert after people report becoming ill after eating at restaurant

PITTSBURGH — A popular restaurant in Shadyside is again the subject of a consumer alert.

Noodlehead, a Thai-inspired restaurant on Highland Avenue, was last issued a consumer alert on Aug. 25, after multiple repeat high and medium risk violations were found. The alert was removed on Sept. 3.

The Allegheny County Health Department posted a new consumer alert for the restaurant on Sept. 15.

In their report, inspectors said the latest inspection is the result of a complaint that multiple households became sick after eating at Noodlehead between Sept. 4 and Sept. 6.

Inspectors say they again found multiple high and medium-risk violations, many of which were repeat issues.

Per the report, inspectors found improperly cooling foods, foods held outside of temperature control (above 41 degrees), utensils stored in dirty water, employee hygiene issues, the person in charge lacking a Certified Food Protection Manager certificate and more.

Noodlehead will have a follow-up inspection within 10 days, whether the restaurant requests one or not. If high or medium violations remain during the next inspection, Noodle head will be closed.

Click here for the full inspection report.

