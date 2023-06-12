North Allegheny School Board announces controversial candidate for next superintendent

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — There is mixed reaction after the North Allegheny School Board announced it would recommend Dr. Brendan Hyland as the district’s next superintendent.

Dr. Hyland recently resigned as superintendent from Plum Borough Schools where he led the district since 2018.

Some parents are extremely concerned about Dr. Hyland’s new appointment, given what happened under his watch while he was the principal at North Allegheny Intermediate.

Melinda Wedde is a mom with two kids in the NA School District who has some major hesitations.

“My main concerns with this superintendent candidate is that he has a past with the district that is not very positive,” Wedde said. “We know he’s been involved in a Title IX lawsuit with North Allegheny.”

North Allegheny Intermediate was the subject of a Title IX lawsuit in 2016. In that suit, Dr. Brendan Hyland was named as the principal who failed to protect a female student from enduring bullying and sexual harassment. The suit says the girl even attempted suicide. That lawsuit was eventually settled for a confidential amount.

“Another thing a lot of us wanted was someone with a commitment to student safety,” Wedde said. “I don’t think this candidate has a track record of a commitment to student safety at all.”

Some parents are also concerned this new hire isn’t financially responsible.

“There have been a lot of budget cuts and this will be a huge expense,” Wedde added. “He’ll be paid a lot more than the outgoing superintendent. I hope the school board will listen to the community and at the very least table the vote.

We reached out to the North Allegheny School District about the board’s choice for superintendent, but we did not hear back.

A board meeting will also be held tomorrow night in Plum. That’s when the board will make a decision on accepting Dr. Hyland’s resignation.

If appointed by the North Allegheny school board, Brendan Hyland is looking at a $240,000 salary with the district and a five-year contract.

