North Hills DUI Task Force to conduct weekend patrol

The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct a DUI detail from July 5 to 7.

The task force includes police from the communities of Blawnox, Bradford Woods, Etna, Hampton, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View, Millvale, Franklin Park and Aspinwall.

This is the 28th year for the North Hills DUI Task Force and, to date, 257 checkpoints/roving patrols have been conducted. There have been 2,245 people tested for DUI, and of those tested, 1,060 have been arrested.

