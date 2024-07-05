Local

North Hills DUI Task Force to conduct weekend patrol

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct a DUI detail from July 5 to 7.

The task force includes police from the communities of Blawnox, Bradford Woods, Etna, Hampton, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View, Millvale, Franklin Park and Aspinwall.

This is the 28th year for the North Hills DUI Task Force and, to date, 257 checkpoints/roving patrols have been conducted. There have been 2,245 people tested for DUI, and of those tested, 1,060 have been arrested.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 men found dead in pool in Pine Township
  • Man charged with killing, dismembering missing 14-year-old in Mercer County
  • Tree falls, killing 18-year-old cleaning up storm damage in Westmoreland County
  • VIDEO: Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania recite Pledge of Allegiance
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read