North Hills DUI Task Force stops 100 cars, makes 2 arrests over St. Patrick’s Day weekend

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — The North Hills DUI Task Force released its numbers for its latest detail.

A roving DUI patrol was operated along various roads in Shaler Township, Hampton Township, Indiana Township, O’Hara Township, Blawnox Borough, Etna Borough, Millvale Borough and Aspinwall Borough Saturday night.

Police said they stopped 100 vehicles for traffic violations.

Eight people took field sobriety tests.

Overall, only two people were arrested for DUI.

Officers issued 19 citations.

In the 28 years the task force has existed, 2,270 people have been tested for DUI and 1,071 of them were arrested.

