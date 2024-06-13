Local

North Huntingdon man killed in Butler County crash

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Butler County map Butler County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A man died in a crash in Butler County Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened at around 6:20 a.m. on Kittanning Pike near its intersection with Oak Road and Ridgeway Drive.

Josiah Pastories, 19, from North Huntingdon, failed to negotiate a right curve and went down a slope before hitting a tree.

Pastories was found dead at the scene, state police said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Some Moon Township neighbors concerned over large church festival planned for this summer
  • Supreme Court upholds access to widely used abortion pill
  • Sen. John Fetterman ‘at fault’ for weekend car crash, police report says
  • VIDEO: 1 person in custody after suspicious fire at old Hooters restaurant in Wilkins Township
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read