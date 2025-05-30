North Huntingdon Township officials give alleged squatters ultimatum at site of demolished business

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Officials in Westmoreland County said they have cleared on property problem, an old bar in North Huntingdon, but they say another problem has moved in.

Trash was dumped and left outside an old donation bin on the property where the old Rivertowne Pub and Grill used to be.

It was torn down earlier this year but the township says the trash and other trash thrown in the grass nearby is from a nearby camper and two cars, where they say squatters have moved onto the property and now the township is working to kick them out.

North Huntingdon Township Manager Harry Faulk says code enforcement got complaints about the apparent squatters and their trash.

“We’ve spoken with that occupant. He said he was going to move his trailer to another location to rehome it, however, he has not done so,” Faulk said.

The Township is giving that resident 20 days to get out, or meet legal action.

“If they do not vacate the property, we’re going to look at all of our legal options of moving the trailer ourselves, we’re going to take them to magistrate court, anything we possibly can within our legal confines,” Faulk said.

As for the vacant property, the township says it has liens against it, so before the owner decides to build or sell it to a developer, those liens would have to be settled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group