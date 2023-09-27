North Park Lounge in Murrysville to transition into new Dee Jay’s BBQ location

MURRYSVILLE — The smell of smoke will likely give away the changeover to come soon enough.

But in the coming months, a new anchor restaurant will be making its presence known at the Blue Spruce Shoppes just over the border into Murrysville in Westmoreland County.

Mike McMullen has bought out the North Park Lounge Murrysville at the Blue Spruce Shoppes from restaurant owner Mark Baranowski and plans to gradually phase out the restaurant to make way for his growing Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille.

Read more on the Pittsburgh Business Times

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group