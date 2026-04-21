North Shore businesses making final preparations ahead of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The businesses all around the NFL Draft on the North Shore are doing everything they can to help thousands of football fans have a good time this week.

“I mean, I would call it organized chaos,” said Paul Latkowski, executive chef at Shorty’s Pins x Pints. “We expected this, we knew this. Ever since that Draft Day Clock went up, we’ve been planning for this.”

Shorty’s Pins x Pints will be hosting a kickoff concert on Wednesday with Steve Aoki, and after parties with Nelly and 2 Chainz on Friday and Saturday.

“So, this is all done by the stage crew,” Latkowski said of the stage built by the restaurant. “They come out, the whole thing’s mobile, it’s pretty awesome. I saw them set it up yesterday. They unfold it from a trailer; it comes up, and it’s really cool.”

Just across the street from Shorty’s, Channel 11 saw Burgatory making changes to its front patio.

“More like an outdoor bar party scene, we took all our stools out so people can stand, talk, do a little people watching, that’s what I like to do, be a part of the spirit,” said Eric Bishop, Burgatory’s director of operations.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek asked both restaurants how they’re preparing to have enough food, drinks, and staff for the NFL Draft.

“They’re taking their business from the busiest, sold-out Steelers games, and then times 10!” Bishop said.

Some fans are already in town. Heather and David Comisky are in from New Jersey to see their son, a music major at Duquesne.

“We’re here for his last concert,” Heather Comisky said.

“It’s just amazing to see all the construction, the signage, the excitement that’s come with it,” added David Comisky.

They’re so excited for the Draft, they are staying in Pittsburgh an extra night to be here on Thursday!

“I think it’s going to be amazing energy, right? Everybody’s excited to see who the picks are going to be and cheer for their team, but I think the majority will be Steelers fans here! Definitely Steelers Nation!” Heather Comisky said.

NFL fans can also be on the lookout for their favorite team’s banner on light poles around the North Shore all week long.

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