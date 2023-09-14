North Side residents voice concerns about Allegheny General Hospital’s expansion plans

PITTSBURGH — Residents of the North Side had a chance to voice their concerns about Allegheny General Hospital’s plan to expand at Wednesday’s council meeting.

Some spoke of their concerns, such as noise from the helicopter pad, while others say the hospital’s expansion is a positive move.

AGH says they will work to resolve public concerns, like noise, traffic and parking.

The expansion includes the construction of a new neuroscience center. Hospital officials tell us the neuroscience building will offer valet for patients.

Councilman Bobby Wilson said the hospital expansion offers benefits, but he wants to be mindful of the residents’ quality of life.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group