AHN plans to build neuroscience hub on Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health have plans for a one-stop hub for neuroscience on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

It’s part of an expansion project to their North Side campus.

“What we want to create is our own curated experience where every patient has their own navigator which is kind of their own concierge,” said Dr. Donald Whiting, the Chair of Neurology at Allegheny Health Network.

The neuroscience center will be constructed inside an existing five-story building at the corner of James and Hemlock streets.

“We are renovating the previous cancer center that moved into a new location,” Whiting said.

It’s a $72,000,000 investment designed to help patients with diseases or injuries to the brain and spine.

“Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, ALS traumatic brain injury, epilepsy,” Whiting said.

Patients with those neurological diseases as well as Alzheimer’s disease and stroke patients will all be treated under one roof.

The goal is to create a coordination of care for patients and their families.

“There’s also the family support they need. The behavioral health support they need, the nutritional and physical therapy support they need,” Whiting said.

Each floor will be specific to a disease- with TVs and cameras to allow families to stay informed via Zoom.

And the design addresses parking for in-person visits.

“We have valet parking and within our own parking garage there is an entrance right directly from the parking garage with easy access,” Whiting said.

Construction of the new Neuroscience Center starts in January. With the completion of the project slated for late 2024.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group