North Versailles police looking for missing man with medical condition

NORTH VERSAILLES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

North Versailles Township police say Wayne Cawley, 75, was last seen walking on Route 30 in the township around 6 a.m. Friday.

Cawley was wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt at the time, as well as black pants and white sneakers. He is described as a white man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and with balding brown and gray hair.

According to family members, Cawley is suffering from a medical condition, though police did not say what the condition is. Also, family members say Cawley has been known to walk long distances.

If you see someone matching Cawley’s description, police ask that you call your local police or the North Versailles Police Department at (412) 823-1111.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group