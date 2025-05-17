‘Not a safe situation,’ Perry South residents concerned about abandoned boat

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood are fed up with an abandoned boat.

They say it’s been sitting on East Burgess Street for a year. The previous owner died and contractors moved it from the driveway to the street.

“It’s become a dumping ground now,” longtime East Burgess resident Stephen Whewell said.

“Somebody already tore the engine cover off. There’s a TV in it, now. There were bags of garbage in it. We’ve taken it out because we didn’t want rats,” he said.

Whewell tells Channel 11 he’s submitted a number of 311 requests to the city and reached out to the mayor directly, but the boat still sits there.

“We’ve had little kids coming and running up and they get balls stuck under there. It’s not a safe situation,” Mac Galloway said. She lives in the home right next to the boat.

“I said, ‘you can’t park here.’ My son is blind. He’s in a wheelchair. We have ambulances come here because he has seizures. they can’t get in here,” Galloway said.

Neighbors are also concerned the boat may break loose and slide down the hill. The tires on the trailer holding it are flat, but neighbors say it moved about five feet this year. They’ve put bricks under the tires to try to prevent further movement.

Both Galloway and Whewell say they’ve been told there isn’t much that can be done.

“I’m not allowed to touch it. I’m not allowed to move it. They’re not moving,” Galloway said.

“I want the city to tow it away,” Whewell said.

We did reach out to city officials about the situation but have not heard back.

