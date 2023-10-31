‘Nothing but trouble’: Carrick club closed for good after weekend shooting

PITTSBURGH — A stray bullet, broken glass and pieces of plywood are all that’s left after a shootout early Sunday morning at the Lane’Z Bowling Alley in Carrick.

City councilman Anthony Coghill said it was also operating as an after-hours club and has been a problem since opening in July.

>>> 4 people hurt in shooting at Pittsburgh neighborhood bowling alley

“We want the people in Carrick to know that we don’t welcome this type of establishment. They bring nothing but trouble,” said Coghill.

Coghill said as part of a major crackdown, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office has been actively investigating this establishment after receiving several reports regarding fights, disturbances, and vandalism.

“We are glad to get these types of operations off the street. We’ve had a rash of them since the pandemic,” said Coghill.

“My only goal was to give us somewhere to relax safely and peacefully,” the owner said on the Nightlyfe Pittsburgh Facebook page. He went on to say that his landlord let him out of his lease and has decided to permanently close the bowling alley.

“Mr. Zappala ensured me that not only will they be shutting down his current operation in Carrick, but any other place he wants to operate will be prohibited for him,” said Coghill.

During Sunday’s shooting, police said four people were hit.

One man was shot several times and at last check, he was in the hospital in critical condition. Another man was shot once and is stable. One of the men is a security guard. Police said two women were grazed by bullets.

Channel 11 reached out to the district attorney’s office who said they are currently reviewing the matter to determine any appropriate action.

The owner of the bowling alley said he would not open another establishment like this ever again.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group