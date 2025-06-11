NWS confirms EF-0 tornado briefly touched down in Clarion County on Monday

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Clarion County on June 9.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Bush Run Road in Waterson

This brief tornado had an estimated peak wind of 75 mph and lasted about a minute. The path of the tornado was almost a quarter mile long and the path width was around 25 yards.

The NWS observed damage to hardwood trees, including a tree that fell onto a garage, causing the structure to collapse. No fatalities or injuries were reported.

The last confirmed tornado in Clarion County was an EF-0 on July 11, 2017, and this was the 15th tornado on record for the county.

Damage found in Jefferson County was determined to be non-tornadic wind damage. Straight-line and downburst wind damage with estimated winds at around 70-80 mph.

The NWS Pittsburgh office has confirmed 11 tornadoes in the Pittsburgh forecast area so far for 2025.

