Oakmont businesses get creative, prepare for U.S. Open visitors

OAKMONT, Pa. — Tens of thousands of people are set to descend on Oakmont for the U.S. Open and the community is making sure it is open for business.

Businesses are ready for the crowds, even if that means changing their hours of operation.

There’s one message local businesses in the heart of Oakmont want people to know ahead of their busiest weeks of the year.

“We’re really excited to just see them all here,” said Tom Dinnin, Oakmont Chamber of Commerce President.

From golf-themed charcuterie boards at Pickles and Pancetta to special flower bouquets from Roots To Petals to welcome renters and golf apparel, including custom Oakmont hats at Straight Line Boutique, there’s something for everyone visiting Oakmont for the first time or the fifth.

“Between the upper and lower boulevards, you could get your groceries. You can get your deli items, your flowers, your glassware, your candies, your clothing boutiques. I mean, we literally have everything right on this little strip,” Pickles and Pancetta owner Nicole Mountain.

While residents and visitors may expect downtown Oakmont ot be packed during the tournament, shop owners say during the day, that actually is not the case.

“The way traffic patterns go, you know, up to the course and with parking and everything, the boulevard is actually pretty quiet during the day,” Mountain said.

“We’re just realizing that people are just going to be kind of bussed in and around and not really getting transportation down here,” Straight Line Boutique

That has owners getting creative.

“A lot of us business owners have kind of collaborated together to extend our hours and be open later on, when hopefully people are enjoying the restaurants and what Oakmont has to offer,” Dimatteo said.

They simply want everyone, from the golfers and their families, to avid fans and visitors coming from near and far to experience all their community has to offer.

