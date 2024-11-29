Oakmont Country Club gearing up to host its 10th US Open

OAKMONT, Pa. — History is just months away for Oakmont and the area. It’s a record 10th time the Oakmont Country Club is hosting the U.S. Open. This is the tournament’s 125th year, which makes being there more special and merchandise collector’s items.

Sunny skies, beautiful greens and some of the best competitors in the world. June seems like a little ways away, but not for the USGA. The organization is in Oakmont getting ready for the 125th U.S. Open.

“Oakmont is one of the best courses in the world,” said USGA Managing Director of Merchandise and Licensing Mary Lopuszynski.

Building the hype for the U.S. Open is more than just the work being done on the course, it’s in the rush to sell tickets. USopen.com has all the ticket plans, from $60 practice rounds to more expensive corporate packages. There are a lot of great opportunities for young golf fans.

“We also have great programs for kids, 12 and under are free if you come with a ticketed adult any of the seven days of the championship. We love seeing all the little kids come out. If you’re 13 to 17, the practice rounds are no charge, Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday with a ticketed adult. And then there’s a half-price deal for kids that are in that age group, 13 to 17, for the championship rounds,” said Lopuszynski.

Collectors’ items for any age are a big focus, with merchandise already available online and at the current gift shop at Oakmont Country Club. Sales at the gift shop have already doubled since the Open was at Oakmont in 2016.

The USGA will sell about 100,000 hats, which is the best seller. There is also clothing, stuffed animals, charcuterie boards, flags and more, all with Oakmont’s iconic squirrel. Whether someone buys now, or when a new merchandise pavilion opens at Oakmont, they’re sure to get a collector’s item.

“People come to the U.S. Open and they have the experience of a lifetime. Then they’ll buy a piece of history to take home with them that they’ll have forever,” said Lopuszynski.

USGA officials told Channel 11 they usually need around four thousand volunteers for the U.S. Open. Those spots in Oakmont filled up immediately, with more than 1000 people now on a waitlist.

The 125th U.S. Open starts on June 9th and runs through the 15th.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group