Oakmont Country Club just about ready for 125th U.S. Open

Oakmont Country Club is buzzing as the clock ticks closer to the biggest event in our area this year.

The course is starting to look like a small city of its own, now that the grandstands, merchandise tents, concession stands and specialty tents are all up.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE COURSE

Players were also on the course throughout the week, getting practice in. Rory McElroy was out on Monday and Justice Rose practiced putting on the 18th on Tuesday.

All you’re hearing from the players is that the course is extremely hard. The ruff is very high and will be difficult to hit a ball out of.

Practice rounds are next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with play starting bright and early Thursday morning.

But, the merchandise tent opens on Thursday and you can go without a ticket through Sunday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group