Oakmont man accused of repeatedly calling for beheading of Florida hospital CEO

An Oakmont man is accused of repeatedly threatening to kill a Florida hospital CEO.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court in Florida charges Lawrence Brunn with cyber harassment.

The complaint alleges Brunn began calling for the execution of the CEO of Tampa General Hospital, only identified with the initials of J.C., since at least 2023.

But, Brunn’s harassment reportedly began even years before that, after he was terminated from Jupiter Medical Center in 2014.

The complaint states J.C., who was the President and CEO of the hospital, was responsible for terminating Brunn from his role at Jupiter Medical Center after he falsely accused the hospital’s chief financial officer of embezzlement.

It was after a lawsuit for that alleged harassment ended in J.C.’s favor that investigators say Brunn began using a website to call for J.C.’s execution, often referring to beheading with a guillotine, and increasing in “frequency and intensity.”

In addition to the online threats, the complaint says he sent mail to J.C.’s home and to J.C.’s neighbors. The complaint does not detail what those mailings said.

The complaint states the repeated threats have J.C. in fear for his life and the lives of his family members. So much so that he’s hired full-time security to monitor his residence and take him to and from work.

