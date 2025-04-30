Oakmont resident recounts moment fast-moving, powerful storm sent tree falling onto powerlines

OAKMONT, Pa. — Residents in Oakmont reported to Channel 11 News that just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, winds began to increase, causing widespread power outages and massive trees to snap. The downed trees crashed into power lines, shutting down major thoroughfares like Hulton Road.

Oakmont was one of the areas hardest hit in the region. Drone 11 captured images of trees uprooted and branches broken in half, blocking streets and bringing down power lines throughout the community.

Local businesses were affected as well; many shops along Oakmont’s main street were closed, with signs on their doors stating, “Sorry, no power.” Oakmont Bakery was open for a brief period to fulfill pickup orders, while a nearby restaurant had to throw away food but managed to offer a limited menu for guests.

“I have never seen wind like this. I have been here since 1972,” shared Jack Eaton, a homeowner in Oakmont.

Eaton recounted sitting in his living room when he first saw his welcome mat fly across his back deck.

“It went by so fast that I didn’t know what it was at first; I thought it was a piece of wood or something,” he said.

He noticed his awning rattling, but before he could assess the situation, a massive tree in his front yard snapped, taking several power lines down with it.

“The wind was so loud when it passed by that I couldn’t tell what was happening,” he explained.

This morning, Eaton discovered that shingles had been ripped from his roof and scattered across his lawn, also damaging his back patio. He showed Channel 11 the extent of the damage.

Hulton Road between Allegheny Avenue and 5th Street in Oakmont will remain closed as residents wait for electricity to be restored.

“To be quite honest, we haven’t seen anyone from the power company since the storm. I know Duquesne Light is busy elsewhere, although they claim Oakmont is one of the major areas affected,” Eaton said.

Despite the destruction, Eaton considers himself fortunate, stating, “Honestly, I told my wife that we are very lucky; we have minimal damage compared to what could have happened.”

