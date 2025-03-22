Occasional light showers last through at least midday Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Have the rain gear with you on Saturday morning, but you won’t always need it.

Scattered light showers will move in as early as 7 or 8 a.m., with off-and-on rain lasting through at least midday. Showers may linger into the afternoon, especially for areas southeast of Pittsburgh. It will be breezy, if not windy throughout the day, with gusts topping 30 mph at times this afternoon.

Another shot of cold air will be felt tonight, as wind chills drop into the 20s this evening and actual air temperatures drop into the low to mid-20s overnight. You’ll need a thick winter coat Sunday morning, as sunshine will give way to clouds in the afternoon.

We’ll see another round of rain to end the weekend, mainly after sunset Sunday. Showers could linger into early Monday morning, but most measurable rain looks to wrap up by daybreak.

Highs will struggle during the middle of next week to escape the 40s.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group