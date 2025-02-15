Man shot when US Marshals attempt to serve arrest warrant at home in East Vandergrift

EAST VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a man was shot by officers with the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force who were serving an arrest warrant at an apartment above the U.S. Post Office on McKinley Avenue early Friday morning.

“Stuff’s getting too close to home,” said neighbor Dwayne Foley.

That’s how many neighbors in East Vandergrift felt Friday morning. They said a shooting like this is unusual for the quiet borough.

“It’s beautiful down here,” Foley told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “We have kids running around but they pretty much stay to themselves. A lot of the elderly are here. It’s a nice little town.”

In a photo from another neighbor, you can see officers surrounding a man sitting on the road. Why officers were working to arrest him — and the details on what led officers to shoot — are still unknown.

The suspect was taken into custody and then to the hospital. Neighbors tell Channel 11 he was flown by helicopter.

“I heard some commotion as I was getting out of the shower. Looked out the window and I saw a lot of unmarked cars, heard some gunshots, and just presumed it was a raid of some sort,” said Anthony Buyny, who lives across the street. “Marshals were here, ATF was here. There were a lot of different law enforcement agencies.”

Buyny said as soon as he heard gunshots, he dropped to the floor.

“I just laid down because I was worried about the suspect, if he would have returned fire to the police officers he might have missed,” Buyny said. “I was standing in the window, don’t want to be in the window. Just got out of the line of fire.”

There’s no word on how badly the suspect was hurt in the shooting.

“No good guys got shot or anything,” Buyny said.

“Quite a way to wake up though, right?” Havranek asked.

“Quite a way,” Buyny responded. “Especially in a little town.”

State police said the investigation is still ongoing, and there is no threat to the public. The man’s name and age have not been released.

