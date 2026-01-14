Officials share update on future of Century III Mall site, DA shares rendering from developer

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The future is looking bright for the Old Century III Mall site, with officials saying Chicago-based developers have their eyes on the property.

“The question how do we feel about this… once it’s down, incredible,” West Mifflin council member Dan Davis told Channel 11.

Davis spoke about the progress that’s been made to the old Century III Mall location, alongside District Attorney Stephen Zappala.

“There was a lot of nostalgia with the mall. I think every one of us worked at the mall, I worked at JCPenney… it was one of the malls to go to, then we saw the demise of it. You can’t keep it around forever,” Davis said.

Most of the mall and all of the parking garage has been torn down, as discussions about what will be built in its place continue.

“We’re not shovel-ready. Let’s put it that way. My directive to my prosecutors was I want this shovel ready so we can sit down and do business,” DA Zappala said.

Zappala told Channel 11 that Chicago-based companies KDP Development Group and V-Land have agreed to purchase the property and develop it.

Renderings from the companies show what they envision for the site, which includes medical offices, restaurants, big box stores, and apartments.

“This could be an incubator for development in that area for the next 15- 20 years if it’s done right. And you got a lot of people who want to come to the table.. healthcare people, academics, to the school districts out there,” Zappala added.

Over the years, Channel 11 has reported on the continued problems with the mall, its closure, and the nuisance charges that Zappala filed against the owner, Moonbeam Capital.

After a decade of uphill battles, the borough is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

“A lot of promises have been made and nothing has ever happened. We will hopefully get to the point with the help of Mr. Zappala to getting something done at that location. It would be a great asset to not just West Mifflin but the region,” Borough Manager Brian Kamauf said.

Zappala said that he hopes this property is demolished and cleared out by this Spring.

