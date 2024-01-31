Company that owns Century III Mall indicted, DA Zappala announces

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Century III LLC, the company that owns Century III Mall, has been indicted.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala announced the charges on Tuesday.

Detectives charged the company with causing or risking catastrophe and making a public nuisance.

“This is a monument to blight, if there is a better example of blight in western Pennsylvania I can’t find it. This is the poster board,” Zappala said Tuesday.

The charges come along with a temporary restraining order.

Zappala said he’s already working with Harrisburg to get the $12 million it will cost to demolish the mall.

He said he plans to see shovels in the ground in the next 60 to 90 days.

The biggest hurdle is getting the money. But Zappala says the state is willing to put forth grants that can be paid back by the company. If not, the county can force a sale to pay back the grants and recoup the fines the company has yet to pay back.

The land is valued at up to $40 million.

