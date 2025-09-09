Often fatal viral disease detected in area wild deer. Here’s how you can help the game commission

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Game Commission wants the public to help monitor white-tail deer for a viral disease that’s often fatal.

Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD), has been confirmed in several area counties, including Erie, Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties, the commission says. Reports of dead deer have also been investigated in the southwestern and southeastern parts of the state, with test results pending.

As a result, the Pennsylvania Game Commission encourages the public to report sick or dead deer, especially if several are found dead in the same area without an apparent cause. Reports can be made at 1-833-742-9453. These reports help the commission investigate and track EHD outbreaks.

EHD is spread by infected midges, small insects often referred to as ‘no-see-ums.’ The disease typically emerges in late summer and remains a threat until temperatures drop and the midges die off, usually at the first hard frost.

Infected deer often show clinical signs about seven days after infection, including swelling of the face or neck, loss of appetite, lethargy, weakness, lameness, respiratory distress, fever and excessive salivation. Some deer survive the initial infection and may develop chronic signs like hoof cracks or overgrowth.

There is currently no treatment for EHD or the related bluetongue virus (BT) in wild deer and wildlife management options are limited. But the commission says local deer populations often rebound within two to three years following an outbreak.

Neither EHD nor BT has been detected in Pennsylvania elk, which are considered less susceptible to infection. However, both viruses can infect domestic livestock, and reports of sick livestock should be directed to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture by calling 717-772-2852.

