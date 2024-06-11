Local

O’Hara Township residents advised to keep doors, windows locked due to nearby attempted break-ins

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Police lights

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

O’Hara Township police are advising residents to keep all doors and windows locked due to attempted break-ins in a neighboring community.

The department took a report of a person prowling around a home in the area of Bentley Drive on Friday morning. Police said there were several attempted break-ins around Dorseyville Road and Hemlock Hollow Road from 1 to 4 a.m. over the weekend.

Police ask that residents review surveillance videos and contact them if they see any suspicious activity.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mount Lebanon community mourning after girl, 10, found dead in car with her mom
  • Current quarter will be the last for Pittsburgh Technical College students
  • Insurance companies using new tools to evaluate property
  • VIDEO: Car dealership employees recall moment they realized distant yelling was a woman in need of help
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read