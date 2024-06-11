O’Hara Township residents advised to keep doors, windows locked due to nearby attempted break-ins

O’Hara Township police are advising residents to keep all doors and windows locked due to attempted break-ins in a neighboring community.

The department took a report of a person prowling around a home in the area of Bentley Drive on Friday morning. Police said there were several attempted break-ins around Dorseyville Road and Hemlock Hollow Road from 1 to 4 a.m. over the weekend.

Police ask that residents review surveillance videos and contact them if they see any suspicious activity.

