Ohio-based car wash brand opens new Pittsburgh site, plans further expansion

An Ohio-based car wash company continued its expansion into Pittsburgh with the opening of its 12th location in the city.

Express Wash Concepts opened its newest Clean Express Auto Wash on May 29 at 187 Millers Run Rd. in Bridgeville.

The company, based in Columbus, Ohio, also plans to open a 13th Pittsburgh location on West Liberty Avenue in late 2025.

“The opening of our newest Clean Express in Bridgeville represents another strategic step in expanding our presence across key markets like Pittsburgh,” said John Roush, founder of Clean Express Auto Wash and CEO of Express Wash Concepts, in a prepared statement. “As we continue to grow thoughtfully, our focus remains on delivering exceptional service, cutting-edge wash technology, and meaningful community investment and impact. This new site reflects our long-term commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence.”

